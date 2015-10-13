TGR 10.12.15. Airships and the Empire of the Wheel

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
This week on The Gralien Report, as Micah is preparing to head off to England for the British Exopolitics Expo, we spend some time talking about the nature of unidentified flying objects, and the myths, speculation, and scientific study that can be applied to them. If UFOs exist, could some of them, if not the majority of them, come from here on Earth? What about so-called “mystery airships” reported throughout the decades?
In keeping with the notion that Earth-based technologies might account for much of the UFO phenomenon, we are joined by writer and researcher Walter Bosley, a former FBI informant, USAF OSI, and licensed private investigator who has been researching a strange series of incidents that occurred in the American southwest in the 19th century. What Bosley believes he has uncovered may involve occult activity in the region, in addition to counterintelligence operations, and even the possibility that rudimentary airship technology had been in use near Sonora, California, by the 1850s.
What is the secret behind the so-called “Empire of the Wheel”, and what were the objectives of its operators? More importantly, how does this fit into the Americana legends of airships seen over the United States in the latter half of the 19th century?
Greetings. I just listened to your latest podcast — of October 13, 2015 — a link to which appeared in my email this morning. I was interested in the accounts of islands off the coast of Chile and the involvement of Nazi individuals and organizations in the anti-Allende military coup of 1973. I did research myself in Chile in 1979 and since then which centered on the Nazi presence in that country that I wrote about in Unholy Alliance. More recent declassification of CIA files on the military coup and on the subsequent assassination network known as Operation Condor have revealed additional Nazi involvement. So the claims of the correspondents you mentioned in your podcast did not seem unreasonable or impossible to me. The German presence in Chile has a long history, and the creation of groups like Colonia Dignidad which were characterized as the modern equivalents of Tibetan ideas such as Shambhala is well-documented. So you have the religious component, the Nazi component, and the political components well represented in the documentary evidence.
Regarding NYMZA:
There is another possibility. In an old travelogue published in 1854, we read in a footnote that “nimza” was a Turkish word derived from the Slavonic “niemetz” which means “a silent fellow”. The term was used specifically as a reference to Germans because they could not speak Turkish and therefore were “silent.” This may not be relevant at all, of course, but the constellation of concepts like Germans, silence, and perhaps by extension secrecy seems synchronistic, anyway. The book is “A Chapter on Mussulman Civilisation” by Xavier Durrieu, published in London, 1854. Page 11.
Mr Levenda,
Thank you for the ‘nimza’ lead! I’ll definitely educate myself on that.
Your work has been influential to my stuff. I appreciate the comments.
The report on President Obama being able to win another term had me disappointed.
First, The Daily Mail is one step above a tabloid. It’s not considered a reputable news source. While it’s true that it doesn’t have the same political filters as a paper in the US, quoting it is like citing The National Enquirer as proof that the Obamas are having marital difficulties.
Second, yes, there is precedence for a US President serving more than two terms in FDR. Here’s the thing, though. Prior to FDR being elected, a president serving a maximum of two terms was a matter of tradition, dating back to George Washington. After FDR’s death, The 22nd Amendment to the constitution was ratified, which caps the amount of time a person can serve as president at 10 years (No more than two elections, and if a president assumes the office because of the death of the previous president, if there is more than two years left in the term, it counts as an election). Barack Obama is a constitutional scholar. He knows this. Those who claim he’s going to run for a third term are not.
By the way Micah was talking about this, I felt like he knows this. It makes for a good story, but I’m disappointed that it made it to air.