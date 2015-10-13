TGR 10.12.15. Airships and the Empire of the Wheel

This week on The Gralien Report, as Micah is preparing to head off to England for the British Exopolitics Expo, we spend some time talking about the nature of unidentified flying objects, and the myths, speculation, and scientific study that can be applied to them. If UFOs exist, could some of them, if not the majority of them, come from here on Earth? What about so-called “mystery airships” reported throughout the decades?

In keeping with the notion that Earth-based technologies might account for much of the UFO phenomenon, we are joined by writer and researcher Walter Bosley, a former FBI informant, USAF OSI, and licensed private investigator who has been researching a strange series of incidents that occurred in the American southwest in the 19th century. What Bosley believes he has uncovered may involve occult activity in the region, in addition to counterintelligence operations, and even the possibility that rudimentary airship technology had been in use near Sonora, California, by the 1850s.

What is the secret behind the so-called “Empire of the Wheel”, and what were the objectives of its operators? More importantly, how does this fit into the Americana legends of airships seen over the United States in the latter half of the 19th century?

