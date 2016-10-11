TGR 10.10.16. The Greek Oracle of the Dead

This week on The Gralien Report, we launch from the outset into a discussion about the way technology is greatly changing the way people interact with one another today, and whether, despite the advantages technology affords us, we are possibly losing important aspects of the human experience along the way. We also examine the latest incident where a strange death resulted in pending toxicology results for a young woman whose body was found in a very strange location… how did it get there, and yet no foul play is suspected by law enforcement? We then examine the strange prevalence of a number sequence that mathematicians continue seeing in numerous places… but what does it mean, and how could it help us understand the broader cosmology of the universe?

Then in the second hour, we break down the ceremonial importance of the ancient Mayan San Gervasio site, and its unusual similarities to the ancient Greek “Oracle of the Dead”. This leads us to a discussion of the work of grief counselor Raymond Moody M.D., who borrowed from the works of the ancient Greek mystics like the Oracle at Ephyra to create what he calls the “psychomanteum”, which employs the ancient art of mirror gazing to make contact with other worlds. Could ancient cultures have been using such ancient practices to attempt to commune with spirits of the dead?

