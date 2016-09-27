TGR 09.26.16. Mysteries of the Mayan Civilization

This week on The Gralien Report Podcast, Elon Musk has been turning heads in advance of his big announcements about his Mars colonization plans, while elsewhere, someone entirely different has also been making headlines that involve off-planet colonies. We also have news about whether the latest evidence from Saturn’s moon Europa could hold promise for the eventual discovery of alien life.

Then in hour two, we examine some of the mysteries of the Mayan Civilization, as Micah returns from several days of excursions to visit ancient Mesoamerican ruins sites. The ancient rites and rituals of the Mayan people are discussed, as well as their relevance to mysterious earlier cultures, and their archaeological proficiency thousands of years ago.

by