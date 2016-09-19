TGR 09.19.16. There’s Something in the Woods…

This week on The Gralien Report, we’re off on our journey through the twilight realm of Forteana with a stop-off at Loch Ness, where new photos of a “monster” (or perhaps a group of seals playing?) have caused quite a stir in the Scottish Highlands. Elsewhere, why have the folks at Bank of America chimed in on the likelihood that reality is just a simulation? Finally, we revisit a conversation in which Micah and Hobbo talk with researcher Ken Storch, who had an unusual encounter with… something… in the Pennsylvania woods a number of years ago. Who, or what, did he encounter?

On the heels of Storch’s odd encounter with a mysterious, “something in the woods”, we showcase a special edition of the “Crypto X” program, co-hosted with Micah by history buff and crypto-thinker Dakota Waddell. Dakota brings to the table one of the best cases of a law enforcement encounter with Sasquatch (which even Micah hadn’t heard of), in addition to offering thoughts on the belief in some circles that Bigfoot is a “paranormal” entity. Micah gives his reasons why this is not only unlikely, but perhaps also damaging to the serious study of these purported creatures.

Gralien Enigmas, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the Gralien X Podcast. You can also Sign up today and get access to the entire back catalogue of, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the. You can also “Like” us on Facebook , or sign up to follow us on Twitter:

@MicahHanks

@Gralien Report

Got information or comments you’d like to share with us for an upcoming edition of the program? Send Micah an email with your thoughts or other information.

by