TGR 09.12.16. The Allagash Abductions, Reconsidered

This week on The Gralien Report, Micah and the Gralien Reverend Matt Oakley, fresh back from an unsettling political event in Asheville, welcome our beloved Hobbo back to the Bunker, and delve into news pertaining to DARPA’s aim to create a new “social supercollider”. What, exactly, would this achieve? Also, Micah and Matt wax philosophically about whether the belief in aliens would have any more, or less influence, if alien life were never confirmed or discovered.

On the subject of aliens, in hour two we look at new allegations about the famous Allagash Abductions, an incident where four men were purportedly taken aboard a UFO in a classic “alien abduction” incident. Does new testimony from one of the witnesses suggest proof of a hoax, or is there still legitimacy to the idea that something was witnessed that evening in 1976 over the Allagash wilderness?

