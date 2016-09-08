TGR 09.08.16. The Bankers of the Breakaway Civilization

This week on The Gralien Report, Micah is joined in studio by Matt Oakley, The “Gralien Reverend” himself, as we discuss UFOs and presidential politics over the years, and what it may mean for the coming election. We also examine a potentially ground-breaking story involving the continuing search for life on Mars… could it already have been found?

Then in the second hour, we revisit the idea of a hypothetical “Breakaway Civilization”, first proposed by researcher Richard Dolan. Rather than focusing entirely on whether UFOs are evidence of such an idea, we focus on the possible funding mechanisms that would allow a Breakaway Civilization to exist at all. Is the notion of secret, private methods of funding for various operations really such a far fetched idea?

Gralien Enigmas, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the Gralien X Podcast. You can also Sign up today and get access to the entire back catalogue of, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the. You can also “Like” us on Facebook , or sign up to follow us on Twitter:

@MicahHanks

@Gralien Report

Got information or comments you’d like to share with us for an upcoming edition of the program? Send Micah an email with your thoughts or other information.

by