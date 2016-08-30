TGR 08.30.16. The Omega Point: Humanity’s Future?

This week on The Gralien Report, Micah reports to us on the heels of the live George Noory event here in Asheville, which ended up being quite the party here in the Paris of the South. Then, after some discussion of synchronicity, we shift our attention to news of strange animal deaths, including the sudden, strange killing of more than 300 reindeer in Norway. We also examine an eerie report of a “Creepy Clown” seen near Greenville South Carolina that has one small community on-edge.

Then skipping ahead to the future, in the second hour of the program we feature a number of colorful listener correspondences, including one story which an astrobiology student broke to us before the mainstream carried it. And with the discussion of astrobiology, alien life, SETI, and the future of humankind, we examine why some scientists believe that we are already existing in a new epoch, and what this means for life on Earth. But what, precisely, does this mean, and where will we be headed in the future as a civilization?

