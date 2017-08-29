TGR 08.28.17. Wild Men in American Myth and Legend

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
This week on The Gralien Report, we welcome Hobbo back in off the road, as we reunite the Gralien gang in the wake of Eclipse 2017, and turn our attention to the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey further south. We also look at the rediscovery of a “ghost comet,” and the strange “chemical haze” that recently caused hospitalization of many Londoners… is it in any way similar to a “deathly fog” that attacked the city in the 1950s?
Then in the second hour, after recapping a few legends about “wild men” sightings in Kentucky, we head to the Northeast where, in 1917, locals around Bergin, New Jersey were reporting frightening encounters with one of the alleged wild men of the Americas, dubbed “Oily Oliver” by the railroad workers that encountered him. Were the frightening reports of encounters with this individual more than just the stuff of urban legends?
