TGR 08.24.15. Did the DHS Film a UFO Over Puerto Rico?

This week on The Gralien Report, after massive drops in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Micah gives us a breakdown about what’s happened thus far, before moving on to a secret “robotic” device discovered by a Chinese fisherman which authorities believe they have identified… but as what? Also, fears among technology advocates are growing that Google might be able to sway the 2016 election. Finally, new details about the origins of the controversial ‘Gospel of Jesus’ Wife’ have begun to emerge; but do they suggest it is real, or just a modern forgery?

In hour two, we shift gears as we are joined by Alejandro Rojas of OpenMinds, who gives us details about a Department of Homeland Security video which purportedly shows an unidentified object flying over Puerto Rico. Theories about the footage range from an object of technological origin (possibly a drone), to more prosaic explanations like a balloon, or as one recent analysis suggests, possibly just a pelican in flight. Alejandro provides us with further details on the Scientific Coalition for Ufology report (which can be viewed here), in addition to information about the origins of the film, how it was obtained, and what may have been filmed over Puerto Rico at that time.

