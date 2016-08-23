TGR 08.22.16. Ancient Mysteries in “The Upside-Down”

This week on The Gralien Report, we lift off on an adventure into the Upside-Down, as Micah heads off in his TARDIS on a rescue mission, in search of… HOBS! We spend a moment catching up with Race Hobbs, our long-lost producer, before turning our attention to something startling that happened at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. A cat burglar attempted to scale the walls, in what WikiLeaks has suggested may have been an “assassination attempt” on Julian Assange, who has been “holed up” there for the last four years. We also discuss the “Great American Total Solar Eclipse”, which will be happening in just 364 days from this live broadcast… is it time to start planning a new Gralien Meetup?

We also examine the latest theories about the mysterious “Tabby’s Star”, which some suggest could be a evidence of an alien megastructure. Then in the second hour, as we make our way into the Upside-Down”, we are joined by two special guests: environmental scientist and skeptical Fortean Jason Pentrail and podcaster and thinker Adam Loyal of the Friends to Know podcast join in on a panel discussion, where we look at ancient mysteries, and whether a Jungian sort of “collective unconscious” is driving human innovation. Finally, we also look at the conundrum qualified zoologists face when they spot new species unknown to science… especially when they resemble the fabled “sea serpents” of myth and legend.

