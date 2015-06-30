TGR 06.29.15. Civil War, Secret Societies & 1850s Airships

This week on The Gralien Report, while another day passes with a failed SpaceX rocket launch, we turn our attention to reports of mystery objects streaking through the skies, as well as one listener’s question of whether microwave radiation may be associated with many classic UFO encounters. Also, at the request of our listeners, Micah, joined by Crypto-X cohost Dakota Waddell, takes a little time to address the contentious debate surrounding the Confederate Flag that’s been in the news.

Then in hour two, we shift gears and examine the strange story of Charles Dellschau, an artist who claimed to have been a draftsman with a group called the Sonora Aero Club, a secretive organization of aviation enthusiasts in the middle of the nineteenth century who were purportedly overseen by an even more secretive group called “NYMZA”. Widely regarded as the stuff of fiction, the strange story of Charles Dellschau has been left out of many stories about secret societies; but it would haunt the Houston-based artist and UFO buff Pete Navarro for years.

More recently, the odd story has been making the rounds again. For more, check out MessyNessy’s great article on Dellschau’s story. Is it evidence of secret societies, and their relationship with the construction of experimental aircraft testing in the 1850s? The evidence may suggest otherwise… and we’ll examine it all on this week’s edition of The Gralien Report.

