TGR 06.19.17. Majestic 12: “Bunk” From the Dead?

This week on The Gralien Report, Micah brings us a full report from his attendance of a lecture by Neil DeGrass Tyson, which spurs some spirited discussion on science, philosophy, and the pursuit of knowledge. Trending in the news, we take a look at China’s groundbreaking experiment with a “quantum satellite”, as well as what Australian researchers have drudged up from the depths of the ocean.

Then in Hour Two, an alleged “secret document” turned up online late last week, which purportedly ties in with the decades-old “Majestic 12” affair, making some rather bold claims about a number of disputed classic UFO incidents. Researcher Nick Redfern joins us live via the Lone Star State to tell us why these documents are completely fake, and why the entire Majestic 12 and Roswell affairs just won’t ever seem to go away.

