TGR 05.30.17. Disclosure: The Men Who See UFOs

This week on The Gralien Report, as Micah continues to troll Reverend Oakley about his fear of snakes, we look at the very real surge in snakebites occurring throughout the Carolinas, as well as news that certain slithering species have been shown to hunt in packs. Then, in other news of things we just wish would go away, two frightening incidents this week relating to “creepy clowns” have people on-edge, especially in Colorado where, for the first time, a murder has been associated with a man in clown makeup. However, the murder weapon is what is truly disturbing, as it resembled the famous bladed glove worn by horror film creation Freddy Krueger.

In the second hour, we turn our attention over to the subject of UFOs, though rather than merely reporting all the latest sightings ad nauseum, we instead spend time looking at developments with the ongoing Rendlesham Forest UFO incident, and how friend of the program Peter Robbins has come out with a statement calling into question the narrative his Left at East Gate co-author, Larry Warren, had given. Former MOD UFO desk investigator Nick Pope has supported Robbins, calling him “courageous” for making the statement. Elsewhere, Robert Bigalowe was featured on 60 Minutes discussing his belief in UFOs, while Tom Delonge continues to promote his upcoming UFO “Sekret Machines” announcement. Finally, we revisit a couple of interesting “flying triangle” reports, one from a fellow podcaster and friend of the Graliens, the other a high-profile Hollwood actor.

