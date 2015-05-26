TGR 05.25.15. A Beautiful Mind: The Life of John Nash

This week on The Gralien Report, we celebrate Memorial Day in the bunker as we examine the discovery of new stars in deep space, in addition to taking time to reflect on the life of the late John Nash, upon whose life the film A Beautiful Mind was based.

This leads us into a discussion of how forms of mental illness may actually, at times, inspire or spur creativity, as Nash once wrote of his own battles with schizophrenia. Altered states of consciousness and mystical experiences related to them are also discussed in this context, as we examine famous individuals in history who, like Nash, also experienced strange, visionary occurrences, such as science fiction writer Phillip K. Dick.

We also took a moment to discuss the so called “Carolina Chupacabra” that Micah observed near Asheville, NC on Memorial Day. Well, we knew it was a fox… but we’re waiting to see how long before the image is grabbed by another website calling it a “mystery beast”… have a look:

