TGR 05.25.15. A Beautiful Mind: The Life of John Nash

This week on The Gralien Report, we celebrate Memorial Day in the bunker as we examine the discovery of new stars in deep space, in addition to taking time to reflect on the life of the late John Nash, upon whose life the film A Beautiful Mind was based.
This leads us into a discussion of how forms of mental illness may actually, at times, inspire or spur creativity, as Nash once wrote of his own battles with schizophrenia. Altered states of consciousness and mystical experiences related to them are also discussed in this context, as we examine famous individuals in history who, like Nash, also experienced strange, visionary occurrences, such as science fiction writer Phillip K. Dick.
We also took a moment to discuss the so called “Carolina Chupacabra” that Micah observed near Asheville, NC on Memorial Day. Well, we knew it was a fox… but we’re waiting to see how long before the image is grabbed by another website calling it a “mystery beast”… have a look:
London foxes are extremely common in daylight hours and at this time of year they are feeding there cubs. Sometimes there coats have Brindle stripes hence the striped tail!
I would like to share with the gralien gang my joy of finding someone who came to a similar conclusion as me after about 4 years of searching. About four years ago I was listening to a podcast on vampires and since I had been studying medicinal and edible plants I realized everything that kills a vampire is anti fungal/viral. Sun light, silver (silver originally killed vampires until hollywood adopted it into werewolf lore with the original wolfman), oak, garlic, and mineral water all are anti fugal/viral and kill vampires. So I set out to see if anyone else put this together and I found a college student whose professor was teaching them that vampires are like viruses because they have to be invited into your cells. Thanks
Looks like a fox with some mange issues, poor chap!
G’day Gralien gang.just wanted to say hi and thankyou for the best podcast on the net.if u guys keep talking,we’ll keep listening.im making my way thru your archives and having a ball.im in perth western australia and i know you’ve got your fair share of aussie listeners.short story time.last december.summertime.hot day.blackout.im sitting at my bedroom window looking up at the night sky and i see a slow moving satellite.it was way up there.i watch it for 30secs then it stops dead in its tracks and it then shoots staight out into space.ghost rocket?one of ours/theirs?i think about that one often.thanks again