TGR 05.15.17. Mind Mysteries, “Globsters”, and Social Panics

This week on The Gralien Report, after wishing a belated Happy Mother’s Day to our friends and listenership, we take a moment to discuss the necessity for “looking inward”, and how we develop ourselves spiritually, and as conscious beings, through thought and meditation. Then getting to news, we examine the latest going on in the world, before turning our attention to the latest unusual Tweets from former Blink 182 guitarist Tom DeLonge, who seems to have turned his attention from UFOs to politics, saying he believes he has inside info, or at very least, what he calls a “prophecy” that Donald Trump will be impeached. Where is he getting his “prophetic” information?

Turning our attention to the “Missing Persons Bureau”, we examine the eerie disappearance of three boys who, in 1967, purportedly entered a “labyrinth-like” cave system… and never returned. Questions linger over whether the missing children had actually entered the cave at all, or if there could have been other factors, such as an abduction. No conclusive evidence of what happened to the boys ever was found, and their disappearance remains a mystery today.

Elsewhere, a “mystery carcass” that appeared recently in Indonesia, and one of the humorous reasons it may have been mistaken for the remains of a giant squid. In fact, there have been several mysterious carcasses that have washed ashore over the years, which were at times believed to have been an undiscovered variety of giant octopus. In almost every case, these “Globsters” turn out to be the remains of whales… but how do they appear to be covered in white hair, and other odd features? We examine the science behind the Globster phenomenon, and also a number of the notable instances where they have appeared.

Finally, we look at recent eerie reports of a strange, metaphysical Bigfoot-like creature that purportedly “whispers” to people in Malaysia. What are the reasons for cultural beliefs in creatures like this, and how are they related to the idea of “social panics”?

Gralien Enigmas, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the Gralien X Podcast. You can also Sign up today and get access to the entire back catalogue of, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the. You can also “Like” us on Facebook , or sign up to follow us on Twitter:

@MicahHanks

@Gralien Report

Got information or comments you’d like to share with us for an upcoming edition of the program? Send Micah an email with your thoughts or other information.

by