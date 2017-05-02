TGR 05.01.17. May Day, Time Travel, & Loch Ness Legends

This week on The Gralien Report, we celebrate the historical foundation of the Illuminati as we kick off this week’s show on May Day 2017, looking at a bit of the history associated with the holiday, along with other news of the day. Then we shift our attention over to the discussion of a recent interview, in which it was stated that there have been no new sightings of “Nessie”, the famous monster alleged to reside in Loch Ness, for eight months. Is this the final proof that there has been nothing in the Loch all along? We take time to discuss the science behind how the Loch Ness mystery could be solved, as well as what might be the most important sighting of an alleged creature in the lake, dating back to 1959. Did one of Britain’s most respected scientists see an “elasmosaurus” swimming in the Loch?

Then in Hour Two, we turn our attention to recent discussion about time travel, and how a TARDIS is actually feasible… mathematically speaking, at least (although physicists have made a similar argument before in the past). Then moving to the discussion of ancient archaeology and human migrations, we discuss the controversial new Nature paper that sets back early human settlement in America as far back as 130,000 years ago… but is this accurate? Some in the scientific community believe that, rather than evidence of humans in Southern California, archaeologists have found mastodon remains that were damaged by industrial equipment back in the 1990s. However, as we have seen time and time again, our ideas about the history of human settlement in the Americas has had to change. Are we seeing bad science, as some have claimed, or new evidence that will shift us into a new era of thinking about our past? We examine all this, and more, this week on The Gralien Report.

