TGR 04.10.17. The Search for the Lost City of Z

This week on The Gralien Report, as we broadcast live from the lost city of Hadalopolis, we have to acknowledge the obvious right from the outset: that often, very strange things turn up in sewers. That was particularly the case in Austria recently, where an unusual discovery is challenging our classification of biology. We also look at some insightful commentary on the ongoing saga of self-driving cars, as well as mystery sirens, strange disappearances, and much more.

Then in the second hour, we turn our attention to archaeology, with the discovery of two fascinating ancient city sites. There is one fabled “lost city”, however, which explorer Percy Fawcett had long sought: the so-called “Lost City of Z”. Fawcett not only disappeared while searching for this rumored lost civilization, but scores of others who followed after him also disappeared while in the depths of the Brazilian jungle, known by many who braved it as “The Green Hell”. But could archaeology help uncover the truth about “The Lost City of Z”, and whether such a place ever existed?

