This week on The Gralien Report, our dispatches continue as we kick things off looking at the mystery of dark energy, and whether it’s really something that’s required in order to understand the workings of the universe. We also get an update on the search for Nessie, the famous alleged beast of Loch Ness: could a forthcoming DNA test prove, once and for all, whether she really exists?

Then in the second hour, Mike Migliore joins us to talk about the upcoming Ancient Mysteries Cruise, and we delve into a bit of discussion of the strange (and slightly drunken) ghosts of the British Isles, asking whether they can turn up in pictures on occasion. Then rounding out the hour, we look at the enigmas of human thought, and individuals who can enter a “mind palace” similar to Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous detective, Sherlock Holmes. Many people are able to develop an incredible ability to recall sequences and other things, although some individuals seem to be born with incredible capacities for memory. Is it indeed something that one must be born with, or can practice lead to the ability to build a “mind palace”, and increase the natural ability to remember past events?

Gralien Enigmas, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the Gralien X Podcast. You can also Sign up today and get access to the entire back catalogue of, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the. You can also “Like” us on Facebook , or sign up to follow us on Twitter:

@MicahHanks

@Gralien Report

Got information or comments you’d like to share with us for an upcoming edition of the program? Send Micah an email with your thoughts or other information.

by