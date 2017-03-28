TGR 03.27.17. Science, Spirituality, and Pro-Wrestling

This week on The Gralien Report, following an impromptu discussion of monkeys and their assistance in saving the life of a lost jungle-goer, we look at some of the most interesting UFO reports in recent memory, which include a recent sighting of something strange off the Gulf of Mexico, as well as an older (but newly released) government incident involving a strange triangle-shaped-object seen over the Missouri River near a nuclear power plant decades ago. What are these aircraft, and what is their purpose?

Then in hour two, it’s not every day that you meet someone who wears so many hats: a well known cartoonist, Christian minister, Sherlock Holmes aficionado, and former professional wrestler. During his time in World Championship Wrestling, he was a one time World Tag Team Champion with the colorful and vibrant “Lieutenant Loco”, and though he seldom grants interviews, we are joined by former pro-wrestler Lash LeRoux, who joins Micah and The Reverend in a discussion that ranges from science and spirituality, to the Fortean and (yes, of course) pro-wrestling.

Gralien Enigmas, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the Gralien X Podcast. You can also Sign up today and get access to the entire back catalogue of, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the. You can also “Like” us on Facebook , or sign up to follow us on Twitter:

@MicahHanks

@Gralien Report

Got information or comments you’d like to share with us for an upcoming edition of the program? Send Micah an email with your thoughts or other information.

by