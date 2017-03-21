TGR 03.20.17. Police Dispatch Recordings and UFOs

This week on The Gralien Report, as we begin this week’s foray into the fringe, we begin by paying tribute to Chuck Berry, revolutionary guitarist-songwriter, before turning our attention to a “UFO” crash that turned out to be something else. Elsewhere, weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland’s largest lake have baffled locals in the region, and then heading halfway across the world, a 21-year-old man, who is just 23-inches-tall, is being worshipped as a reincarnation of a Hindu God.

Then in hour two, we look at a number of fascinating police dispatch recordings where strange encounters with UFOs were observed. Among these were the 1994 Trumbull County, Ohio incident, involving a number of officers, followed by a later incident which began with a 911 call from area residents near Holland County, Michigan, and led to a bizarre radar visual which had experts completely stumped, as they watched the fast-moving objects seemingly ascend and descend in altitude before their very eyes. Finally, is there new scientific information that may lend credence to the idea that an extraterrestrial impact struck North America in ancient times? We look at all of this, and more, this week on The Gralien Report.

