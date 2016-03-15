This week on The Gralien Report Podcast, after an opening segment remembering Micah’s late grandfather, as well as a few odd occurrences from the Hanks family history books, we turn our attention to something strange Micah recently heard on The Alex Jones Radio Show. Has the famous conspiracy talk host been reading books by Richard Dolan?

Then we celebrate what is, arguably, one of the nerdiest holidays we’ve ever come across: “Pi Day”, in celebration of the date of March 14th (a date which bears the same characters as the famous pi sequence). More specifically, 2016 is known as “rounded pi” day, which particularly has certain providers of specialty pizzas excited… no, seriously. Also, we examine an odd update about an unidentified man, whose body was discovered on an English moor just last December. New evidence has surfaced that indicates this story is even stranger than it already seemed…

Finally, Brian Bresler, musician and cohost of the Beyond the Strange program, joins us to discuss recent controversy that has erupted surrounding statements made by Jesse Hughes, frontman of the Eagles of Death Metal, following their performance at France’s Bataclan theatre on the night of the 2015 Paris Terrorist attacks. Many feel that Hughes has suggested that things he and other band members noticed that night indicated foreknowledge of the attack, with some going so far as to assert that it had been an “inside job” or “false flag.”

Hughes has recanted his statements, but apart from this latest affair, there are still those who have gone so far as to assert that Hughes and Co. were themselves involved with the tragedy in some bizarre way. We break down the various ridiculous assertions made by conspiracy theorists, before turning our attention to the subject of A.I. that will soon allow us to communicate with the Internet… and for it to “talk back”. As is often asked, will this be a good thing, or maybe something that has dangerous potentials?

