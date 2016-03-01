This week on The Gralien Report Podcast, we celebrate the birthdays of all the “Leap Year Babies” in the audience, who only get to share such a date together every four years, thanks to the six or so spare hours that are added annually in Earth’s orbit around the sun. Then turning our attention to a question that many Gralien listeners have been asking: what is the enigma of Donald Trump?

On to bigger and better questions, is the universe in which we live really more like what we see in the popular “Matrix” films? We take a look at how science is edging closer an closer to viewing such themes as a reality, rather than merely science fiction and entertainment. Also, what does this have to do with the ongoing discussion about the “war” between science and technology? Maybe it’s time we take the Red Pill…

Then in hour two, Minneapolis-based investigative journalist Sam Roberts recently reached out with a response he received to an FOIA request he filed late in 2015, which dealt in part with the famous Phoenix Lights incident of 1997. Specifically, Roberts decided to seek further information about an official explanation for the incident that was issued by the U.S. Air Force shortly afterward; the response he was given may surprise you. Despite the passing of nearly two decades, is there still more we might learn from studying cases like these?

