This week on The Gralien Report, we kick things off with a look at “Envelopegate”, the alleged conspiracy that overtook the Internet in the aftermath of an Oscar-night snafu. Elsewhere, what are the mystery creatures washing ashore in the Philippines as of late? Also in the news, has physicist Brian Cox managed to disprove the existence of ghosts, using the Large Hadron Collider?

Then in Hour Two, we take a look at instances where fiction authors managed to make remarkably accurate predictions about the future in their work. Ranging from Edgar Allan Poe and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, to visionaries like Arthur C. Clarke, Aldous Huxley, and George Orwell, whose famous book 1984 has seen something of a renaissance in this era of “fake news” and surveillance. However, the most incredibly accurate set of predictions about the future appeared in a lesser-known novel written in 1969, which presents a truly eerie set of coincidences… or was there something more at work in the mind of this author, and others who managed to foretell the impossible?

Special thanks to our sponsors at Blue Apron for this edition of the program; try Blue Apron today, and get your first three meals for free (and with free shipping) by clicking here to visit our special Blue Apron page.

Gralien Enigmas, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the Gralien X Podcast. You can also Sign up today and get access to the entire back catalogue of, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the. You can also “Like” us on Facebook , or sign up to follow us on Twitter:

@MicahHanks

@Gralien Report

Got information or comments you’d like to share with us for an upcoming edition of the program? Send Micah an email with your thoughts or other information.

by