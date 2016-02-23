This week on The Gralien Report, every once in a blue moon there is a new film that catches Micah’s attention, and one in particular has been creating quite a stir lately for its eerie content. “The Witch” plays off of American folk legends about old hags and witchcraft, which leads us into an examination of why the “witch archetype” exists in folklore and fairy tales. Micah presents an example based on a legend from his home state in North Carolina, in addition to looking at how sleep paralysis fits into the equation, with a unique story about a legendary haunted hotel.

We also examine a number of stories in the news that include a strange coincidence involving reports that an Uber driver went on a shooting rampage over the weekend. Also, some bioethicists are concerned about “rogue scientists” that might exploit gene editing therapies… and what are we to make of a recent New York Times piece that suggests some cancers may eventually become contagious?

Finally, the big story this week has involved new reports from old classified recordings which indicate that the Apollo 11 astronauts described hearing strange “moon music” in their journey around the far side of the moon. We look at this, and what the possible sources of the “music” they heard might have been, in addition to looking at a variety of unusual sounds in nature, many of which are described as “music” or whistling.

