TGR 01.23.17. Superstition: Ghosts in the Bunker?

This week on The Gralien Report, we begin our weekly dispatches with a unique series of stories… and perhaps a near-fatal error that leads to a strange disturbance unlike anything we’ve experienced throughout the show’s history. Micah starts things off asking Hobbo and The Reverend about personal family ghost stories, setting the precedent for a night of oddities, eventually culminating in the primary broadcast being lost, and a complete system shutdown in the bunker.

Fortunately, the TARDIS senses Micah’s distress psychically and comes to the rescue, and once the boys return from their ordeal, they regain their senses and continue during the second hour in an examination of the strangest beliefs in superstition from around the world. Could it be that some strange recurring themes with superstition actually stem from human behavior, or even conditions like obsessive compulsive disorder? If so, what might it help us learn about humanity’s past, and the seemingly “irrational” things we see in the world of the past?

