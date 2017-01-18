TGR 01.17.17. Twin Peaks: The Search for D.B. Cooper

This week on The Gralien Report… Micah has detective stories on his mind this week, on the heels of completing the long-awaited final season of BBC’s Sherlock. This leads us to a discussion of various archetypes that exist in our culture, before we get into a quick breakdown of why “UFO” stories reported in the media today are about as far from being good UFOlogy as anything one might read. We also look at the latest developments in the ongoing “Slenderman” affair, and why this is something that may be worthy of further study by criminal psychologists. This, in addition to an antibiotic-resistant virus that has claimed the life of a woman in Reno, Nevada. Should we all be worried at this point?

Then in Hour Two, we look at the latest evidence pertaining to the famous skyjacking case of D.B. Cooper, who according to a group of amateur scientists, may have worked in a very specialized field, thanks to confirmation of rare earth elements detected on the tie that the skyjacker left aboard the plane he leapt from during his death-defying escape in 1971.

D.B. Cooper’s influence in American culture is widespread, which includes his assumed name having inspired director David Lynch in the creation of his famous FBI investigator Dale B. Cooper in the landmark series Twin Peaks. Throughout his investigation of the murder of Laura Palmer, Agent Dale Cooper experiences a number of strange experiences, which include prophetic dreams of a Red Room, and a host of other unusual things. But it doesn’t end here; the world of Twin Peaks seems to be strangely intertwined with a number of other elements of culture, which we spend time exploring on this week’s edition of The Gralien Report.

Gralien Enigmas, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the Gralien X Podcast. You can also Sign up today and get access to the entire back catalogue of, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the. You can also “Like” us on Facebook , or sign up to follow us on Twitter:

@MicahHanks

@Gralien Report

Got information or comments you’d like to share with us for an upcoming edition of the program? Send Micah an email with your thoughts or other information.

by