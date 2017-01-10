TGR 01.10.17. Ryan Sprague: Somewhere in the Skies

This week on The Gralien Report, Micah is joined by guest co-host Jason Pentrail as we discuss mysterious discoveries made in ancient caves, as well as new scientific theories about Earth’s moon. Further out in space, a hypothetical “death star” has some believing that a celestial apocalypse could occur by October of 2017. But is there any merit to this idea, and what does this have to do with theories of ancient visitations to our planet by extraterrestrials?

Then in the second hour, we are joined by author Ryan Sprague, who discusses his new book Somewhere in the Skies: A Human Approach to an Alien Phenomenon, which details Sprague’s interviews and perspectives on various UFO witnesses. Perhaps even more than what we may glean about the UFO phenomenon itself, what can be learned about humanity from the study of people’s unusual encounters?

