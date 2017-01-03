TGR 01.02.17. In Search of Cosmic Coincidences

This week on The Gralien Report Podcast, we kick off 2017 in style as Micah, The Reverend and Hobbo embark on our weekly studies of the mysterious. To begin, a strange death at the famous Cliffs of Dover led researchers to the discovery of two additional bodies… but are these strange deaths connected? Also, there is an alternative theory about what led to the sinking of the Titanic, but it doesn’t involve an iceberg; could flames be to blame instead?

Then in hour two, we look at the strange story of how a “ghost ship” led to the cosmic sounding electronic music on Cabo Verde… a very serendipitous circumstance we might call one of many “cosmic coincidences” that occurs from time to time. In fact, the members of the Gralien Gang retell of their own strange experiences with cosmic coincidences, that range from uncanny serendipity, to the appearances of wildlife in conjunction with synchronistic discoveries. What is to be made of such unusual experiences? Micah takes us on a journey into the mathematics of probability as we seek to understand the ultimate nature of these occurrences, and whether they are indeed “cosmic coincidences”, or merely the way our minds perceive the seemingly unlikely when it occurs.

