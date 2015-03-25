03.24.15. Bigfoot, Airships, and Mysteries of Texas

Broadcasting live from the Lone Star State, Micah visits the studios of Expanded Perspectives, where Cam and Kyle join him live for the weekly podcast. Following a discussion of stories in the news, we move on to some discussion of Bigfoot, and in particular, a few of the “lesser discussed” aspects of the mystery, proposed by a Smithsonian Primatologist.

Then later in the program, we take a look at reports of mysterious airships, as well as famous reports of monsters and UFO sightings that have occurred here in Texas, which in truth, seems to be a real hotbed of weird activity.

