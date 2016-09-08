Gralien Report Daily News for September 8, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Asteroid will hurtle ‘exceptionally close’ past the Earth today
- Huge Australian catfish have started catching and eating mice
- Rising Ocean Temperatures ‘Greatest Hidden Challenge of Our Generation’
- The US has given fast-track approval to a surprising new cancer drug
- Reporters should ask themselves: ‘What would Einstein do?’
- How to Raise a Genius: Lessons from a 45-Year Study of Supersmart Children
- Ben Mezrich: Cattle mutilations, Roswell, Rendlesham means ‘aliens are already here’
- Bizarre unexplained white light in forest has confounded UFO spotters for 50 years
- Arsonist believed home he targeted was ‘tied to Illuminati’
- Illuminati card game may have predicted Donald Trump’s assassination
- Doing exercise may counteract some of alcohol’s deadly effects
- Has DNA met its match as a forensic tool?
- Terzan 5 Is Like No Other Globular Cluster
