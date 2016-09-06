Gralien Report Daily News for September 6, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Philae Lander’s Grave on Comet Found at Last After Nearly 2-Year Search
- It Begins: Carbon Nanotube Transistors Outperform Silicon In Research Lab
- New Video Surfaces Purporting to Show Living Tasmanian Tiger Raiding Garden
- UFO Sightings 2016: NASA ISS feed in trouble after alleged spaceship coverup?
- Woman reveals the moment she stumbled upon huge dinosaur footprints
- Global-warming data not enough to predict animal extinction
- Asian typhoons becoming more intense, study finds
- The Oceans Can’t Protect Us Anymore—Here’s Why
- NASA Aims at an Asteroid Holding Clues to the Solar System’s Roots
- A teenager may select the site where NASA’s next Mars Rover lands
- Mysterious ‘ghost snake’ discovered among madagascan limestone.
- Jupiter’s north pole is totally weird
- Does your candidate even science, bro?
Micah, I have to say that after downloading some 30+ podcasts of yours I’m a huge fan and I have so many questions that I have to write down on paper the things that I want to ask questions about…….and yes they are many! I’m still catching up and just now listening to podcasts of October 2015 so I have bit more to go. Although, your voice does not match your image. I was actually mentally picturing a much older man with broad shoulders and a tightly groomed beard. Yet, after seeing your image on your website and not knowing anything about you I would have to say that you were a member of a British Punk band without the multi’colored hair, dog spike neck collar, and one finger in the air. LOL
All that aside I honestly enjoy your “no nonsensical” approach with a skeptical mind, I completely agree. Not everything we see is paranormal, and with like interviews with others such as yourself most can be explained as possibly man made. I honestly and whole hardheartedly believe that our own government is only giving us…….the John Q Public what they think we can “handle” as far as technology. I’m just guessing that they are more than 20 years plus ahead of what we can consider normal. I guess we just can’t handle the truth? Ok, I’ve rambled long enough. Here is my question…………In a recent interview with a guest and for the life of me I cannot remember names worth a damn, but you were talking about anti gravity technology and experiments that dated back to the 1800’s and so called “Lost technology” on that note have you ever done a podcast on the late Edward Leedskalnin?
He was a man of very short stature, only 5′ 140 pounds that built an entire city called Coral Castle. I’m sure that you’ve heard of this, but I wanted to point out this article and I’ll post a link at the bottom. This man built an entire town basically for his wife and it existed of huge megalithic stones of coral. And he did so with ease! How could such a small man accomplish such a feat? Well, evidently he took it with him to his grave, it’s a tragic story of love lost and so on, but he never told anyone his secret and it ended without ever knowing how he moved these immense blocks of stone. One theory that I’ve read was that he had some sort of “cones” that he held in his hands and made the blocks move to his desire? If you could explore this topic a bit more, I would love to hear your take on it. Links at the bottom of this email and God Bless the World for Micah Hanks! Love ya Bro, keep doin whatcha doin.
Edward Leedskalnin http://www.rense.com/general39/coral.htm
Hope you like that. I’ve got problems of my own, but this one intrigues me.
Recently, I have experienced a damaged nerve in my left shoulder, it’s been called a “compressed nerve” very painful. Now that the pain has subsided somewhat, I’ve found out that I cannot shoot my bows….both compound and recurve bows right handed. When I switched to the lefty style still using a right handed bow I can pull the weight with no problems but my aiming with sights or shooting instinct is way way far to the left. I realize that with much practice you can “train” your eyes to adjust to the shooting style that you prefer. It’s like learning to shoot all over again, don’t know if this ties into anything “Abnormal” or not, but just thought I’d throw that out there. Love your podcast!