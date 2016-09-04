Gralien Report Daily News for September 4, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Video shows flaming mystery object tears through the night sky over Portland
- NASA spacecraft captures rare double eclipse on video
- Hermine’s path shifting away from New York City
- Hermine kills two, ruins beach weekends in northward march
- 5.6 Earthquake in Oklahoma; Tied For Strongest Ever Recorded in State
- Oklahoma quake prompts shutdown of gas-linked wells
- Pope declares Mother Teresa a saint and model of mercy
- Enormous UFO allegedly captured on film in remote Malaysian village
- Elsewhere, efforts continue to press for government info on famous Rendlesham case
- For the first time, carbon nanotubes beat silicon transistors
- Scientists look at how AI will change our lives by 2030
by
Damn there is so much material to cover where do we beging?
With that said, I’d like to see some intierest into the GEORGIA guide stones. What do they mean and why should we be concerned,
Chris BANKS,
My only concern is that we are at the apex of growth or die. In that I’m saying that we may have exceded the capacity of this planet, What is you take on this, and I love you Michale.
If you can’t respond to your true subscribers then who will follow you?
Hey Chris,
Apologies, I’ve been terribly busy lately… did I miss a message you sent, etc? If so, send it to info@micahhanks.com (although I recently had an email server issue, so I may also have missed an email… or a few hundred).
Thanks for your understanding,
Micah