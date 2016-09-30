Gralien Report Daily News for September 30, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Rosetta’s Final Day: Scientists Await Comet Probe’s Crash
- Odd reptile with freaky arms that lived 212 million years ago ‘stretches the bounds’ of evolution
- Black Moon, Blood Moon, Blue Moon: What’s With All These Weird Moon Names?
- Scientists find evidence that life on Earth didn’t only originate from RNA
- UN officials optimistic of Paris climate accord’s entry into force by year’s end
- NASA’s Gecko-Inspired Robots Can Climb Pretty Much Anything
- Reykjavik Briefly Swaps Its City Lights for Northern Ones
- Leading US exorcists explain huge increase in demand for the Rite
- Oh great — scientists just confirmed a key new source of greenhouse gases
- All the Weird Stuff US Customs Seized in Florida This Summer
- We Asked Alien Experts Who They’d Want as President if UFOs Landed
- Disc-shaped UFO ‘caught on NASA cameras’ floating over Earth
- UFO spotted over Glasgow’s Kingston Bridge
- Why birds never crash into each other in midair
by