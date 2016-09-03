Gralien Report Daily News for September 3, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- NASA delays Orion crew module to 2018, three years after original target
- ‘Lonely Mountain’ On Ceres Likely Salty-Mud Cryovolcano
- ‘Alien cliques’ may be keeping Earth isolated – study
- Rash of unsolved homicides puts people on edge in Anchorage
- US judge rules government can keep killing salmon-eating birds
- Does Chinese Civilization Come From Ancient Egypt?
- Jupiter’s Wild North Pole, Southern Auroras Photographed for 1st Time
- ‘Stranger Things’: The Secret CIA Programs That Inspired Hit Series
- The 12 best sci-fi TV shows you can stream right now on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu
- 8 Inspirational Stories That Will Restore Your Faith in Humanity
- NASA’s Delayed Mars Lander Will Launch in 2018
by