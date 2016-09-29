Gralien Report Daily News for September 29, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Our corner of the Milky Way may be bigger than previously thought
- The UN plans to launch its first space mission five years from now
- Elon Musk’s ideas aren’t enough to turn humanity into a multi-planet species
- Meanwhile, here are five questions we need to answer before colonizing Mars
- Stephen Colbert finds proof that Elon Musk wants to send Donald Trump to Mars
- For patients who need bone grafts, a 3D-printer could come to the rescue
- Coins From The Roman Empire Are Found In Ruins Of Japanese Castle
- Mystic Aquarium Discovers Rescued Manatee ‘Washburn’ Is Pregnant
- Creepy clowns cause sheriff to consult with FBI and Homeland Security
- Whales, Sea Turtles, Seals: The Unintended Catch Of Abandoned Fishing Gear
- Pangolin, The ‘Artichoke With Legs,’ Earns Top Trade Protection
- Flashback: The Legend of the Thunderbird Photograph
