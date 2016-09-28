Gralien Report Daily News for September 28, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Controversial 3-parent baby technique produces a boy, marks ‘new era’ of parenthood
- SpaceX’s Elon Musk Unveils Interplanetary Spaceship to Colonize Mars
- Earth Is the Warmest It’s Been in About 120,000 Years, Study Suggests
- Earth is no longer the only planet with confirmed geological activity
- How Researchers ‘Unwrapped’ This Ancient, Disintegrating Torah Scroll
- Dutch Probe says MH17 was shot down by Russian-made missile fired from rebel-held area
- UFO filmed by police helicopter creates Twitter speculation
- Colorado witness describes black helicopters chasing UFO
- Mercury is Tectonically Active and Shrinking, Scientists Say
- Could ornamented skulls have helped dinosaurs get big?
- Walking is medicine? It helped high-risk seniors stay mobile
- Did your zodiac sign change? Don’t worry, NASA says astrology is still fake
- What’s killing all those fish off Florida’s coast?
- The Most Ancient Civilization On Earth
