Gralien Report Daily News for September 26, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- SpaceX’s Elon Musk to unveil Mars colonization plan
- Mystery radio bursts may be pulsars bumping into asteroids
- Gary Johnson’s climate moonshot: ‘We do have to inhabit other planets’
- Stunning claim says the Bumblebee is about to go extinct
- The plainfin midshipman: Nocturnal love song explained by scientists
- Man found after eight days adrift at sea. But his mother is still missing
- Creepy Clowns Allegedly Still Spotted in Ohio and Kentucky
- Mystery sonic booms likely from F-15s here for UN, Air Force says
- Google working on a laptop and tablet running an Android-Chrome OS hybrid
- This Mystery Makes ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ More Compelling Than The Original
- ‘Stranger Things’ Is Based On This Government Conspiracy Theory
- China Completes Largest Radio Telescope In The World
- Europa changed how we saw the solar system
