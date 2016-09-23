Gralien Report Daily News for September 23, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- This fish sings only at night due to melatonin, body clock
- Bumblebee skilled at ‘buzz pollination’ may soon join the endangered species list
- Studies on the perils of polyester underwear and the personality of rocks win Ig Nobel Prizes
- China’s falling space station is not going to hit you on the head. Unless it does
- Alien Planet has 2 suns instead of 1, Hubble Telescope reveals
- Satellite radar may help predict human-caused earthquakes
- Aboriginal DNA points to an earlier human exodus from Africa
- Colorado witness describes black helicopters chasing UFO
- Calling Sasquatch in Whitehall, whether he comes or not
- The Navy wants you to stop bringing drones from home
- Stephen Hawking wants to find aliens before they find us
- ‘Paranormal State’ star arrested on felony theft charges
- Witchcraft or Paranoia? Unraveling the curious case of the Salem Witch Trials
