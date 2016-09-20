Gralien Report Daily News for September 20, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Woods Hole researchers find human skeleton aboard ancient Greek shipwreck
- Elon Musk says SpaceX’s new spaceship could go ‘Well Beyond Mars’
- No, black holes can’t ‘burp.’ But what they do instead is important
- Hubble watches as Comet 332P breaks apart
- NASA provides update on Asteroid Redirect Mission
- WATCH: People left stunned after UFO spotted hovering over Devon
- Rejecting Voodoo Science in the courtroom
- NASA’s Mars 2020 Rover aims to find extraterrestrial life, produce oxygen on red planet
- Rare sea-life found in mysterious “Underwater Mountains”
- Maine school purchases computer program to serve as teacher
- Has the Loch Ness Monster really moved to Hull, and if so, what does this mean for Scotland’s economy?
