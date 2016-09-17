Gralien Report Daily News for September 17, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Well-preserved mammoth skull unearthed on Channel Islands puzzles scientists
- Researchers have observed individual atoms interacting for the first time
- Blue jeans have a 6000 year-old Peruvian ancestor
- Pluto Is Emitting X-Rays, and That’s Really Weird
- Volunteers Protect Dozens Of Dolphins Off Cape Cod
- Could SpaceX Resume Its Falcon 9 Rocket Launch In November?
- “It was the strangest thing I have ever seen” — Montrose UFO sighting
- The Mystery of Van Gogh’s Final Breakdown Will Probably Never Be Solved
- What exactly is the scientific method and why do so many people get it wrong?
- Scientists decipher color of ‘super cute’ bristly dinosaur
- The Problem With the Old Conspiracy Theory in a New Movie
- Mystery of colorful giant plants of the subantarctic solved
by