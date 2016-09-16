Gralien Report Daily News for September 16, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- China launches second experimental space lab module
- How Google is helping to crack down on illegal fishing… from space
- Quit crabbing: Obama creates major no-go zone for fishermen in the Atlantic
- The Theme of American Horror Story’s New Season Is Way Less Weird Than the Format
- The Fascinating ’80s Public Access Films Produced by a California UFO Cult
- Arkansas witness reports seeing triangle UFO at tree top
- Harvest Moon Lunar Eclipse Occurs Friday: Watch It Live with Slooh
- Abort! SpaceX, Boeing Taking Different Tacks in Launch Escape Tests
- Archeologists in Denmark discover 3000-year-old ‘fondue pot’
- This cute, colorful dinosaur wore brilliant camouflage
- Study: Trapped methane helps give Charon red cap
