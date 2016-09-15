Gralien Report Daily News for September 15, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Will We Ever Find E.T.? NASA Talks First Contact ‘Star Trek’-Style
- Survival of the smallest? Bigger sea species more threatened
- California bans killer whale theatrical shows, breeding
- Massive meteorite extracted from hole in Argentina
- The American Legion wants medical marijuana research for veterans
- Epic Climate Cartoon Goes Viral But It Has One Key Problem
- The color of a dinosaur can give us hints about where it lived
- Historical Mystery Behind ‘American Horror Story’s’ Roanoke Nightmare
- OpenMinds: UFOs hover over Washington DC more than two hours
- Japan’s Sakurajima volcano due for major eruption within 30 years, say scientists
- These genius crows almost went extinct before scientists discovered they can use tools
