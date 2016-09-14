Gralien Report Daily News for September 14, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- European Space Agency releases preliminary map of 1 billion stars
- Japan’s Sakurajima volcano due for major eruption within 30 years, say scientists
- Elsewhere, studies suggest major earthquakes might be caused by the moon
- Trapped! Polar Bears Corner Russian Scientists On Arctic Tundra
- CDC Still Stumped by Mystery Zika Case in Utah
- Kuwait plans to create a huge DNA database of residents and visitors
- Meet the UFO Expert Who Doesn’t Believe in Aliens
- In world’s languages, scientists discover shared links between sound and meaning
- How the sugar-trafficking food industry paid scientists to tell us fat, not sugar,
- Why Exploding Rockets Are Not Always a Bad Thing
- Bigfoot or big bear? Trail cam photo from U.P. sparks debate
- The Military Wants A Way To Track Drones Flying Over Cities
- E-cigarettes can help smokers quit, says study
- Are the Marfa lights really a mystery?
