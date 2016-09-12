Gralien Report Daily News for September 12, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Police Can’t Find Evidence of Clown-Luring Tales, Arrest Man for Making Up Sighting
- Elsewhere, Stephen King, Rob Zombie React to Purported “Phantom Clown” Sightings
- Death on the Beach: This “Horrific” Theory Has Some “Grease” Fans Freaking Out
- DARPA Wants a ‘Social Supercollider’ To Help It Understand Humans
- Here’s Why We Haven’t Picked Up Alien Television Shows (Yet)
- Subject of 1976 UFO incident casts doubt on ‘Allagash Abductions’
- For some safety experts, Uber’s self-driving taxi test isn’t something to hail
- At Last, Google’s DeepMind AI Can Make Machines Sound Like Humans
- Want to blow up things in space? Here’s an app that let’s you do it
- Elsewhere, comet probe Rosetta will end mission with a bang
- Tanzania Earthquake: President Says ‘Many Dead’
- How waggling heads help bats hear
- Big bang mystery in Aldergrove
