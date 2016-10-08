Gralien Report Daily News for October 8, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- We might have finally figured out the mysterious force that controls the Sun’s magnetic field
- Asteroid ‘hits Earth’ as fireball with sonic boom seen over US east coast
- Are tech billionaires, convinced we live in the Matrix, secretly funding efforts to break free?
- This massive black hole just broke free, and is tearing through its own galaxy
- Scientists just figured out where a massive chunk of Earth’s crust disappeared to
- This week in space: Boeing challenges Musk, Bezos to a ‘Mars-off’
- The strange number 0.577 keeps showing up in everything
- Scientists say newly discovered planet ‘likely’ to support life
- NASA Spaceport Weathers Hurricane Matthew as Satellite Reveals Double Eyewall
- Jeff Bezos launches–and lands–his rocket for a fifth time, surprising even himself
- New Study Finds Most Of Earth’s Landmass Will Be Phoenix Suburb By 2050
- This protein is mutated in half of all cancers. New drugs aim to fix it before it’s too late
- Vibrant Lightning Sprites Spark Above Hurricane Matthew
by