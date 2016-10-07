Gralien Report Daily News for October 7, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Why the discovery of a new fault near the Salton Sea earthquake swarm could be important
- Apes prove it: You don’t have to be human to understand what someone else is thinking
- Research group confirms great white shark nursery off New York’s Long Island
- Clowning dad in Auburn is charged after tailing school bus wearing clown mask
- Maybe It’s Time We Started Taking America’s “Creepy Clown” Panic Seriously
- Oh No, Now they’re in Ireland too: Irish Clown Sightings Are Freaking Us Out
- NASA, SpaceX Move To Protect Rockets, Capsules From Hurricane
- The world’s smallest transistor is 1nm long, physics be damned
- Tick bites that trigger severe meat allergy on rise around the world
- Hubble detects giant ‘cannonballs’ shooting from star
- Missing Aircraft and Unidentified Flying Objects: Is There Any Legitimate Connection?
- Blue Origin Pitches Space Tourists Package Deal to Ride Orbital Rocket
