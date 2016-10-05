Gralien Report Daily News for October 5, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- NASA puts finishing touches on telescope to look to back at first stars
- Kepler data glitch, not aliens, could be to blame for wacky star behaviour
- Nobel Prize in physics honors 3 scientists for work that reveals ‘the secrets of exotic matter’
- Also, Prize Awarded To A Scientist Who Discovered That Cells Eat Themselves
- Scientists Discover Bumblebees Can Be Trained, Pass On Learned Ability To The Colony
- Thatcher PR guru Lord Bell ran a $540M Pentagon-funded false propaganda campaign in Iraq
- Object appears to “zap” plane’s chemtrail cloud from the sky in erratic flight manoeuvres
- Flashy, Flying Mylar-Man: “UFO” Over Turkey Said to Resemble Silver Surfer
- Huge dinosaur footprint discovered in Gobi Desert is possibly largest ever
- Scientists excited about discovery of an extinct giant shark species
- Police: Woman late for work lies about clown attacking her
- The myths and reality about interstellar travel
- How Scared Should I Be of the Singularity?
by