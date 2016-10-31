Gralien Report Daily News for October 31, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Halloween Provides A Look Into Human Psychology
- More: Halloween Videos, Facts, Origin, and its Meaning
- The True Story Behind the Greatest Halloween Tweet of All Time
- Chilling moment presenter is spooked by ‘ghost’ lurking behind her on live TV
- Does this haunting CCTV footage show GHOST of a former pub landlord?
- Scientists say weird signals from space are ‘probably’ aliens
- Has SpaceX solved the mystery of its exploding rocket?
- NASA’s New ‘Intruder Alert’ System Spots An Incoming Asteroid
- Researchers say a dead astronaut could seed life across the universe
- New Wikileaks Emails Discuss “Fastwalker” UFOs
- Swimmers in this lake under the sea won’t come back alive
by