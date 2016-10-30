Gralien Report Daily News for October 30, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Scientists find the first fossilized dinosaur brain – but what took so long?
- DNA data offer evidence of unknown extinct human relative
- SpaceX is Close to Solving Mystery of Falcon 9 Explosion
- How did New Horizon mission change our view of Pluto?
- Scientists call for breaching dams to save Puget Sound orcas
- Italian expert: Recent quakes were foreshocks
- ‘Canada’s UFO guy’ long fascinated by mysterious lights in the sky
- The 70 Greatest Conspiracy Theories in Pop-Culture History
- To eat, sleep, and mate… without touching the Earth
- Ancient Edessa floor mosaic unearthed
- The Mysterious Teleporting People
by