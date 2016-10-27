Gralien Report Daily News for October 27, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- World wildlife ‘falls by 58% in 40 years’, study says
- Teen Wakes Up From Coma Speaking Fluent Spanish: ‘It Was Weird’
- Woman reports ‘evil clown’ near Charleston Southern University
- Creationist Ken Ham Says There Are No Aliens… Because Aliens Can’t Possibly Exist
- What’s Up with ‘Niku’? Object’s Weird Orbit Puzzles Scientists
- Saturn’s North Pole Has Changed Color, But Why?
- It’s Triplets! 3 Newborn Stars Spotted in Forming System
- Researchers Clear ‘Patient Zero’ From AIDS Origin Story
- Glaciers’ Rapid Retreat Should Be ‘Alarm Bell To Everyone’s Ears’
- Arctic warming effect on jet stream may be causing intensely cold winters
- Tom Hanks Admits He Firmly Believes A Debunked Conspiracy Theory
- An Australian UFO expert talks about the most interesting alien cases Down Under
- Prehistoric People Decorated With Cave Lion Pelts
- Going to space is a real pain in the back – CNN
